It's the news we never want to hear. The Town of Lloyd Police Department responded to a 911 call this morning reporting that a man had jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The call was received at 10:56am, and a multi-agency effort was quickly underway to investigate. The response included the United States Coast Guard, the Highland Water Emergency Team, both the Ulster Hose Dive Team and Sheriff’s Dive Team, as well as the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department's Marine 1 as well as the New York State Bridge Authority.

Traffic was halted in both directions as emergency crews converged on the scene. Both boats and helicopters could be seen as they began their efforts to locate the man. As of publication, the victim has not been found. Details will be added to this article as they are released.

nancykennedy A man also tragically jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on December 29th, 2021 (nancykennedy) loading...

This is the first incident of its kind in the Hudson Valley in 2022, but unfortunately it is still the second time this has happened in our area in the last three weeks. While it was technically in 2021, a man jumped to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon bridge on December 29th. Any number is too high, and there are many local resources if you or someone you know may be in distress.

Ulster County's Health & Mental Health can be reached at (844) 277-4820, while Orange County's Crisis Call Center can be reached by dialing 311. Additionally, the national suicide prevention line, which is currently available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will be also available by calling 988 later this year.

