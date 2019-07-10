Hudson Valley Boutique Opening New Doors

Have you ever heard the expression when one door closes another door opens? That’s certainly the case for Created With Love Boutique. After years of operating her little store on Route 376 in Wappingers Falls, owner Toni Cesiro will now maintain her online business, pop up shops, and workshops. And that’s good news.

You will still be able to get Toni’s signature guitar string jewelry and her other great products online at https://createdwithloveboutique.com/, at a Created With Love pop up shop at rock concerts and festivals including Beer, Bourbon and Bacon on July 20, or in the store this Friday, July 12, from 5 - 7pm as they celebrate the growth of the website and say goodbye to the four walls that started it all.

Toni and Created With Love works closely with all of us here at WPDH, and we wish her the best of luck in this new chapter. You can find out what Hudson Valley locations will carry Toni’s products on her website. I’m sure we’ll get to see Toni at many Hudson Valley festivals and concerts. Keep rockin’ Toni!

