Hudson Valley Bank Robber Busted in Orange County, New York

The bank was robbed on Friday October 15th.

In 2021 it still amazes me that people think that robbing a bank is something they can get away with, the thought has never crossed my mind, maybe they think that they have the perfect plan and there's no way they could ever get caught. In this case out of Orange County, after some great police work, a suspect is in custody in record time.

It was early Friday afternoon (10/15/2021) at the Chase Bank in Greenwood Lake, located at 138 Windermere Ave, and everything seemed normal until when a male subject entered the bank and demanded cash according to a press release from the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department.

At approximately 12:28 p.m. a male entered the bank, approached a teller, showed a firearm and demanded cash immediately. The teller handed over cash, and the subject fled the scene on foot, heading south outside of the bank.

Once police were notified of the robbery they released a description of the male saying that he was a white-male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing between 180-190 pounds with a slender build. He was wearing blue jeans, blue jacket and a baseball style hat. A picture of the suspect was captured during the robbery...

Greenwood Lake Police Department

Police also released a picture of the alleged bank robbers vehicle....

Greenwood Lake Police Department

After conducting an investigating, the Greenwood Lake Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations and members of the Orange County Safe Streets Task Force have announced that they have apprehended the alleged robber and done it in about 24 hours.

Greenwood Lake PBA/Facebook

38 year-old Christopher T. Foxon from Greenwood Lake, was taken into custody and arrested after a search warrant was executed. Foxon was charged with federal bank robbery and other offenses according to the Greenwood Lake PBA Facebook page. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Greenwood Lake Police Department thanked all agencies involved in the investigation, and shared their gratitude towards the community for their help in finding their suspect.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Home Sales in Hudson Valley, New York Surpass 'Historic' 2020