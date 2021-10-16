Hudson Valley Animal Rescue Seeking Donations for Penny Social

You know we love to help out a good cause, especially when it's locally based, and even more when it helps out our furriest community members.

CARE of DC, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County is planning a Penny Social on Saturday October 23rd at the Knights of Columbus located at 1278 Rt. 9G in Hyde Park, and they're looking for raffle item donations. If you are interested in contributing, you can contact the team at 845.447.2273.

They would appreciate a gift card, gift basket, or any other items that would be able to be used for their fundraiser, including any monetary donations. All funds raised would go towards the animals that are currently in the care of CARE of DC or in their shelter. The money raised through the Penny Social will be helpful in running the rescue, go towards spay/neuter services, vaccinations for the animals, as well as general care and feeding the animals until they are well enough to be adopted.

A bit about the rescue, CARE of DC is a non-profit 501(c)3 and in the last year alone, has rescued and rehomed 1,305 dogs, cats, and small animals. Their shelter serves as a temporary safe haven for animals that may not have any other options available to them. They are a no-kill organization that works to rescue animals and prepare them for adoption. You can learn more about the rescue and some of the current animals here. They also have a thrift shop where 100% of the profits go towards the care of the animals.

Doors for the Penny Social on 10/23 will open at 3:00pm, and calling for the prizes will begin at 4:30pm. In addition to raffle baskets there will be 50/50 options, snacks, and refreshments available for purchase.

Ready for cuteness overload, check out some of the animals CARE has taken in recently...

Meet Some of the Adorable Fuzzy Faces at CARE of DC Now that their Wappingers Falls shelter will finally be open for pre-approved adopters, let's introduce you to some of the animals you may consider to join your family.