Hudson Valley Alerted Over Unhealthy Air Conditions This Week

Many Hudson Valley residents may want to limit outdoor activities this week, as an advisory is calling for unhealthy conditions.

While temperatures are not nearly as warm as they were last week, spending too much time outdoors can be potentially dangerous for residents living in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester and many other surrounding counties.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has released an Air Quality Health Advisory for both the lower and upper Hudson Valley region as well as Long Island, the Adirondacks and New York City.

The advisory states that levels of fine particulates in the air will be at higher than normal levels. These tiny particles in the air are what reduce visibility on "hazy" days. Normally, the amount of these fine particulates is low enough to score an Air Quality Index from zero to 50. However, when levels are elevated some people can experience eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath in people with sensitive health conditions.

On Tuesday, June 6 the forecasted Air Quality Index for the Hudson Valley is 104, which is more than double the normal air quality. According to the DEC, members of sensitive groups may begin to experience health effects which can include difficulty breathing. While the general public is not likely to be affected, these fine particulates will make their way into the lungs and potentially cause serious health problems. If levels rise over 150, everyone will begin to begin to feel the impact and those with asthma and other issues could experience serious symptoms.

Those with sensitive health issues should limit outdoor exposure in the Hudson Valley until the fine particulate levels come down.

