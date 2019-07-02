Hudson Highlands Nature Museum Community Day

I grew up in New Windsor, right next to Cornwall. And some of my favorite memories come from my visits to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall. It's a great place to learn about nature. Animals, plants, insects, and so much more. Want to get to know the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum?

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall is hosting a Community Day of Nature and Play on Saturday, July 13, from 12 noon - 4 pm. Spend the day enjoying nature play, hiking, live animals, games, and more. Hike the trails and romp in the nature play area Grasshopper Grove at the Outdoor Discovery Center. Visit live native animals at the Wildlife Education Center, and see them up close during “Meet the Animals” at 1 and 2:30pm. Enjoy a performance by Jonathan the Storyteller at 12:30 and 1:30pm. Take a guided hike to the peak of Round Top on the Nat Stillman Trail with breathtaking views of Cornwall and the Hudson Valley.

For more information about the Community Day of Nature and Play at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, visit the event facebook page.

