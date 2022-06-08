June is rolling on and before you realize it we will be halfway through Summer. Many events are coming back to life this summer. There is going to be so much to do I am not sure how people will even decide where to start. If you check event calendars, you will see that it will be hard to get to everything but you can try.

As the weekend approaches, I like to look ahead and try to discover all that the Hudson Valley has to offer so I can share it with you. Often events are ticketed so it is a good idea to get tickets ahead of time to ensure you get to enjoy the event.

June Events in the Hudson Valley, NY

Some of the standards each weekend include Dirt Track Racing in both Accord, NY, and Middletown NY. The Accord Speedway runs on Friday Nights and the Orange County Fair Speedway runs on Saturday Nights. Both venues offer family-friendly entertainment alongside dirt track excitement.

If you are looking to enjoy some Irish Dancing and music plus some local wine, beer, and food, be sure to put Saturday, June 18th on your calendar for the Palaia Winery's Celtic Festival. They are located at 10 Sweet Clover Road in Highland Mills, NY.

Fireman's Carnival in Warwick, New York

June 22 through the 25th you can head to Warwick, New York for Carnival Fun with the Warwick Fire Department's Annual Fireman's Carnival. Some of my favorite summer memories came from going to the fair with my family and friends. This is also a great way to support your local fire company.

Why Not Plan A Hudson Valley Donut Crawl This Summer

