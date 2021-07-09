How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

Get our free mobile app

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon.

Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.

I'll be the first to admit that I am not a watermelon eater. However, all of my friends and family are all about watermelon. If they were to ask me to pick up a watermelon for them at the store, I would have no idea what a "good" watermelon looks like. Chances are, I'm not the only one who would have a hard time trying to find the best watermelon.

Even though I don't eat watermelon, it would be nice to know how to spot the perfect watermelon for those around me who do. So, I was scrolling through Facebook the other day and spotted a post about a woman who met a watermelon farmer and asked him the million-dollar question: What is the secret to finding the perfect watermelon?"

The farmer's response was short and simple. He said if you want to find the perfect watermelon, you will want to make sure that the dark green lines on the watermelon are 2 fingers width apart. It's as simple as that.

Now, there are other ways of spotting a good watermelon too, as you may know. I'm no expert as to what the perfect technique is to picking the perfect watermelon, but I'm assuming that at watermelon farmer is! If you'd like to try your hand at other ways to pick the perfect watermelon, the chart below might be of some help to you.

