Flipping a Coin to Deceide Babies Last Name? Beacon Couple Just Might do it

Would you ever think about flipping a coin to settle a baby name argument?

If you have children at home and have gone through the process of having to decide along with your significant other what name you were going to go with once your bundle of joy entered the world, one expecting couple from Beacon is looking for a little guidance.

Megan sent us an email explaining what she and her husband are dealing with as they get ready to bring a new baby into the world, here is what she sent us,

My husband and I have been happily married for two years. Back when we got married we decided that I would keep my maiden name. Two years later we are now expecting our first baby and we just found out we're having a boy! As we prepare to become 1st-time mommy and daddy, my husband told me the other night that he wants him to have his last name. GUys! I want the baby to have MY last name. I literally have nobody left in my family to keep my name going, it ends with me. My husband, on the other hand, has 2 siblings who are both married with kids and they have his last name. We both agreed that we don't want to hyphenate our last names. He suggested we flip a coin to decide the last name, but I think if I lose the flip I will resent it forever! Is it possible for us to both be happy? What should we do?

First, if they decide to actually do the coin flip I think Megan should go with tails because they say "tails never fails"...LOL! Seriously though, this is a tough one but I do think I might have a good idea.

Megan and her husband should each get to choose one name. One picks the first name and the other gets the last name. Sounds fair right? As far as who picks which one, I would say that because the last name is this important to Megan she should let her husband pick the first name and she does the last name.

Have a better solution? Call or text us through the Wolf country app.

