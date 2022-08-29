How Much Will Littering Cost You In New York State?

You see it all the time on the side of the road or in a parking lot, litter. Who's trash is it? No one will probably know. But are there any legal ramifications for a person who litters? Do cops do anything to people?

Can you get a ticket for littering in New York State? How much would it cost you? Maybe it would be more beneficial for you to pick up the recyclables and return them, that will get you a few dollars.

So, what happens if someone is caught littering in New York State? Can they go to jail?

Well, littering in New York State is against the law. So, yes, you could go to jail, but it wouldn't be your first offense and head to jail. According to the laws of New York State, your first offense will get you a fine of $350, and about 10 hours of community service. If it is a second offense then you can expect to pay a $750 fine and also do fifteen hours of community service.

Can you adopt-a-highway and pick up trash, just because, in the State of New York?

Yes, there are programs where you can pay to sponsor a road or highway in New York State, but then you will be required to clean it up two or three times a year. How can you adopt-a-highway, click here for that information.

