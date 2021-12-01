How Metro North’s New Bicycle Policy Benefits All Bike Riders

Taking your bike on adventures throughout the Hudson Valley, just got more interesting, thanks to a change with Metro North.

Did you even know that you could bring your bike with you onto a Metro North train? There are a few guidelines as to what kind of a bike, like you can bring a regular, non-motorized two-wheeled bike onto the train, but you can't bring a tandem bike, or three-wheeled bikes, or ones that have "protrusions" on them.

The biggest change to this new Metro North Train policy, (dated November 17, 2021) is that you no longer need to get a permit in advance to bring your bike onboard.

You will still need to make sure that your bike is fairly clean, not blocking other riders, and you will need to wait to board the train, with your bike, until others have already got on board.

Think of the places that you can go, take the train, then use your bike to travel on your adventures. Maybe it will be on one of the hard cideries that are listed below? Maybe it would be to stretch your legs and visit a restaurant that you haven't been to in ages, or maybe just to be able to check out another part of the Hudson Valley Rail Trail?

Read On: Bring Your Bike to a Few of These Tasty Places The Hudson Valley is home to many great farms that make delicious hard cider.

