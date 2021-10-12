How Can You Get Free Eye Exams in Hudson Valley? World Sight Day

Are you tired of not being able to see well? Are things just a little bit blurry or is it more like you can't walk around without bumping into things?

When was the last time your had an eye exam? Not that easy, right? What kind of doctor or place do you go to and doesn't it cost a lot of money for glasses, if you need them?

Get our free mobile app

World Sight Day is reminding us that it is time to go ahead and just get your eyes checked. So how can you get a free or lost cost eye exam?

There are a few hoops to jump through, but there are places out there where you can get the eye exam for free. World Sight Day is October 14, why not see what you can do to get an appointment? Here are a few that I found:

InfantSEE, which provides eye exams for kids 6 to 12 months.

Medicad, does provide for some vision services for those under 18, but there are significant income restrictions.

The American Optometry Association, has a Vision USA program that helps to provided exams for people who have not had an exam in the last two years. There are a handful of other requirements as well. Here is a link to a pdf of the requirements.

Eye Care America, ECA, from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. They have a seniors program, for those who are over the age of 65. ECA, also has programs for Glaucoma screenings, for those 65 years of age and older, and do not have insurance.

When was the last time that you had your eyes examined? The last time you got a new pair of glasses? Care to share with us how much that they cost? I am always shocked to hear how much a pair of glasses, lenses and frames, cost.

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.

Recent UFO sightings the Capital Region and Upstate New York Recent UFO's sightings in the Capital Region and Upstate New York

Secret Air Force Base In Montauk Was The Inspiration For The Netflix Show 'Stranger Things'

The Best Hidden Gems on Paramount Plus