The combination of snowfall and frigid temperatures across most of the state has lead to widespread areas of treacherous ice. But it is not just humans who can end up falling through or getting stuck in the ice. Officials say a very lucky horse was recently rescued by first responders after getting stuck.

Rescuers In New York State Save Horse Stuck On Ice

CBS says that firefighters in Selkirk were called over reports of a horse that had gotten stuck on an ice sheet February 15. Initially, some thought that the horse had actually fallen through the ice, though that was luckily not the case. The Selkirk Fire Department says that they helped lift the horse up off the ice.

The Equine Clinic at OakenCroft said on their Facebook page, that a veterinarian was also soon on the scene, and helped the Selkirk Fire Department get the straps underneath the horse. Once the straps were secure, firefighters said that they were able to drag the horse back up into the snow, and off the dangerous icy area.

See Also: Rare Snowy Owl Spotted in New York State

The Selkirk Fire Department said on their Facebook page that the horse was uninjured and is doing okay after getting back up on its feet.

See Also: Are There Still Wolverines In New York State?

Hudson Valley Wildlife Gallery The Hudson Valley is full of wildlife. Here are just a few of our furry, slithery, and feather friends that might frequent your backyard. Please reach out and let us know which creature we may have left off the list. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

Hawk Trapped Inside New York State Grocery Store Rescued

SI Live reported that New York State DEC officers were called to a report of a hawk trapped in the deli area of a grocery store in Lowville in Lewis County, New York. The incident happened January 7, though DEC officials just released the information to the public.

Store managers told both the DEC officers and deputies that the hawk had "flown into the store through the front entrance sliding door and ended up in the deli." SI Live reports that officers found the hawk perched on a shelf in a storage area in the deli. Luckily, offices got the hawk and safely released it just outside of the store.

The New York State DEC reported that the hawk “flew off successfully".