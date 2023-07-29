Homicide In Kingston, New York has Police Searching for Answers

The reported homicide happened Thursday night at around 9 p.m.

It was a deadly night in Kingston as police are now reporting that they have discovered a deceased person on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue according to the Kingston Police Department (KPD).

According to a post on the KPDs Facebook page, officers were dispatched to Prospect Street in Kingston at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 27th to a report of a victim of a gunshot. Kingston Fire Department and Mobile Life Services were also dispatched to the scene and upon arrival first responders found an "obviously deceased victim" of an alleged recent gunshot.

Kingston, NY Police Identify the Victim

Police have officially announced that the gunshot victim, in this case, is 28-year-old Dominique Green. Police didn't provide any other details about the victim or the shooting but did say that they are in the early stages of their investigation and are asking the public for help.

If you or someone you know was in the area of Prospect Street Thursday night or have heard any information regarding the shooting police are asking you to contact the City of Kingston Detective Division at 845-331-8404. Tipsters can also contact Detective Jason Charest by emailing JCharest@Kingston-ny.gov or calling headquarters at 845-331-1671. All calls and tips reported will be kept confidential.

Another Shots Fired Call in Kingston, New York

The shooting is another in a long line of shots fired calls in Kingston recently. Just last week on July 18th officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Hone and West Pierpont Streets and when they arrived on the scene they located shell casings in the street and bullet holes in a residence on the corner. No injuries were reported from the shooting but witnesses did say they saw a white van in the area at the time of the shots fired call and it could be involved. The shooting is still under investigation and just like above, KPD is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 845-331-8404 or 845-331-1671.

