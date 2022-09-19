Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY

The Donnoli has entered the chat.

Hudson Valley, New York: A Foodies Dream

The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region.

Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to visit. In the past Cug, Sam Ramsdell and Devour Power, all popular influencers on Instagram and TikTok have made visits to the popular Poughkeepsie eatery.

However, I think we're about to have another hot spot on our hands.

Big Vinny's on Main Street in Beacon recently opened up their doors. While they sell pizza and other Italian delicacies, their main draw will most likely be The Donnoli.

What's a Donnoli?

We spoke with Big Vinny himself, Vincenzo Vaccaro, who told us all about the donut, cannoli creation that took New York City by storm and is ready for its Beacon debut. A Donnoli is exactly what you think it is. A long donut, filled with cannoli cream. Vaccaro says that while he likes a regular cannoli, he likes when his desserts are of the same consistency.

If you're thinking that the Donnoli is just a regular donut and cream, you'd be sadly mistaken. Big Vinny's offers up a handful of different flavors like Fruity Pebbles, Cookies & Cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

How to Get A Donnoli from Big Vinny's

While Big Vinny's makes their Donnoli fresh in-house, Vaccaro suggests ordering ahead. Vaccaro has a listed menu of fan-favorite Donnoli flavors like Oreo, S'mores, Nutella, and Glazed but he shared that he'll add flavors that come to him that morning.

Familiar Food Network Face

Does Big Vinny look familiar to you? You might have seen him on the small screen. After seeing huge success at his Astoria Queens bakery word got out about Vaccaro and his tasty creations. In the past he has appeared on Food Network Shows like Guy's Big Project and Season 3 of Holiday Baking Championship.

Is your sweet tooth singing yet? If you answered yes, check out Big Vinny's at 207 Main Street in Beacon or you can place your Donnoli orders at 845-440-6757.

