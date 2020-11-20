Holiday Photo Sessions to Help Area Nature Museum

How nice would it be to get professional pictures taken for the holidays? I’m talking about a real photo session with a real photographer in a beautiful setting. You’ll have an opportunity to do just that, and you’ll be helping a great organization at the same time.

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall is offering professional photos taken by local photographer Rick Lash with the beautiful backdrop of the Outdoor Discovery Center, including the Stillman Barn. The museum will also provide a decorated vintage wagon for you to use that will be sanitized between sessions. You’ll receive 8 - 10 edited digital images along with a photo print release. Sorry, but no pets are allowed on the property. This photo session fundraiser will support Nature Education programs and the Animal Ambassadors at Hudson Highlands Nature Museum.

The outdoor Holiday Mini Sessions are available for maternity, child, engagement or family portraits. Mini Sessions may not be booked for multiple outfit changes, or infants unless they are accompanied by an adult. Outdoor Mini Sessions should not be booked for babies who are unable to sit up on their own unless parents or older siblings are accompanying the baby. Covid safety guidelines will be followed. Masks must be worn until the photos begin and after they end. Restrooms will not be available.

The photo sessions will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 9AM - 4PM. For all of the information and policies, visit the event facebook page or the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum website.