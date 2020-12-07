Holiday Drive-Thru Festival in Highland

Are you itching to celebrate the holidays by checking out some cool holiday light displays, but are afraid of doing it during the pandemic? There are some great holiday displays all over the Hudson Valley this year that you can enjoy right from the comfort and safety of your own car.

The Town of Lloyd Events Committee and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail would like to invite Town of Lloyd/Highland residents to a Holiday Drive-Thru Festival. Because of the heavy response, this is limited to only residents and registration is required. The drive-thru will be held in the parking lot of the Rail Trail at 75 Haviland Road near the Frozen Caboose this Friday, Dec. 11 from 5:30PM - 8PM.

You will be able to drive through a festive holiday light display, listen to carolers, view lights, receive goodie bags for the kids and even have a safe visit with Santa Claus. This will all be done in the parking lot and not on the trail. It’s more than just a light display, it’s a whole festival and you don’t even have to leave the car, which is very reassuring considering the pandemic.

Your safety is the Town of Lloyd and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail's top priority. They will be following all COVID-19 safety precautions to make this event a safe and happy one for all. Town of Lloyd/Highland residents can sign up for a free time slot right here. For more information about this Friday’s Drive-Thru Holiday Festival in Highland, visit the event facebook page.