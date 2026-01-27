Iconic Hudson Valley Restaurant on Market After 70 Years

A restaurant that served customers for over seven decades in a historic Hudson Valley building is officially on the market.

With connections to the American Revolution, the Hudson Valley has a rich history and is home to some of the longest operating inns and restaurants in the country. Now, one of those historic businesses is closed and ready for its next chapter.

70-Year Hudson Valley Business On The Market

A restaurant that grew from a colonial-era home on the site of a historic forge into one of the Hudson Valley’s most beloved dining spots is officially listed for sale at $1,295,000. The Iron Forge Inn sits on about two-and-a-half acres in the hamlet of Bellvale in Warwick, New York.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Warwick Landmark Has Deep Roots

The inn’s story stretches back to pre-revolutionary war times in a house that was erected in 1760. Over the decades, the building evolved and eventually became a place where generations of families celebrated anniversaries, marked birthdays and entertained out-of-town guests. Most recently known as The Iron Forge Inn, the historic home has been a local landmark for generations.

Chef/Owner Erik Johansen, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, was the restaurant's latest steward, focusing on seasonal, locally sourced Modern American dishes served amid antiques, original art and old wood beams.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Iron Forge Inn Official Listing

The current listing from Rand Commercial describes the Iron Forge Inn as a rare opportunity to run a turnkey restaurant in a truly historic setting. The 5,406-square-foot building includes a modern kitchen, the fan-favorite Tap Room with its original hearth, outdoor stone garden patio and a hilltop gazebo that offers sweeping views over the countryside.

Real estate professionals say the property’s mix of refined country charm and history, as well as its proximity to the famous Bellvale Farms, make it suited not just for fine dining but weddings and private events as well.

It's unclear whether the Iron Forge Inn will become a new culinary destination, a special events venue or something else entirely. Those interested in learning more about the listing can contact Rand Commercial for a showing.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler