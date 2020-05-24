Historic Hudson Valley Cemetery Being Used For COVID Deaths

A historic cemetery in the Hudson Valley is now a final resting place for those who lost the battle against COVID-19.

The New York Post is reporting that the small cemetery behind Beacon High School is being used as a final resting place for at least "three incarcerated people from state prisons." Two of the prisoners, one from Otisville and the other from Sing Sing, both had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Emily Murnane who is a trustee at the Beacon Historical Society spoke with The Post and told them that while the cemetery doesn't see as many burials as it has in the past, the do use it occasionally for those who die while behind bars when their families can't or won't take the remains.

The cemetery, which is located in Beacon near North Elm St. and Tilden Ave, has been around for nearly 130 years. Back in the day it was owned by the Matteawan State Hospital for the Criminally Insane that had opened in 1892 and closed its doors in July of 1977. It then became Fishkill Correctional Facility.

Recently The Post reports, the cemetery has gained some attention as several Criminal Justice advocates have visited the plots of those who have died behind bars with COVID-19. Their hope was to raise awareness and urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to release more inmates from prison.

For more information about the history behind the cemetery you can visit the Fishkill Correctional Facility website.

Did you know about this hidden historic cemetery?

