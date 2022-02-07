‘Historic’ Budget in New York Calls For New Hudson Valley Highway
Gov. Hochul's 2023 budget could bring a long-awaited change to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents.
On Tuesday, Gov. Hochul released her 2023 budget. The budget was called "historic" by lawmakers. See how the budget impacts you at the bottom of this article.
Included in Hochul's budget is a "New Five-Year DOT Capital Plan."
The new five-year, $32.8 billion DOT capital plan will leverage Federal funding commitments made in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support final phases of major infrastructure projects, including Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement and the replacement of I-81 in Syracuse.
The new plan also supports new large-scale projects, including: modernizing the Livingston Avenue Bridge in Albany; reconnecting neighborhoods across the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo; and converting Route 17 to I-86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
"Moving Forward on Route 17! In the Governor’s New York State Budget proposal, Gov. Kathy Hochul cites funding the conversion of Route 17 to Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties as part of the new five-year DOT capital plan," 17Forward86 wrote on Facebook. "Our 17-Forward-86 Coalition has long supported construction of an additional lane on this major transportation corridor to improve mobility and enhance safety. We thank Gov. Hochul for moving this critical project forward by making Route 17 a priority for investment and much-needed upgrades."
17-Forward-86 is a coalition that represents Hudson Valley residents.
"The proposed expansion of Route 17 will strengthen the region’s economy by improving access for tourists and businesses while enhancing commuter safety and reducing environmental damage from vehicular emissions caused by idling motorists. The expansion will also improve quality of life for residents who face increased traffic on side roads as a result of commuters trying to get around Route 17’s congestion," 17-Forward-86 states on its website.
The coalition believes "expanding Route 17 is vital to (the) quality of life and the economic well-being of the Hudson Valley and Sullivan Catskills."
