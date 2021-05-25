Hiker Dies After Fall at Mohonk Preserve

Over the weekend, emergency personnel responded to a fatal fall at Mohonk Preserve in the Town of Gardiner.

While the Hudson Valley is full of amazing state parks and natural lands that are great to explore, there's always a certain risk involved when you're hiking or climbing. We constantly see stories of hikers getting injured or worse at certain popular hiking trails and preserves.

On Saturday, May 22, state police were called to the Mohonk Preserve near the Undercliff Trail in the Town of Gardiner for a report of a man with a head injury. Once police arrived at the scene, EMS had already begun administering life-saving measures.

According to a press release, the man, identified as Evrim Cabuk, 31, of Brooklyn was retrieving a piece of hiking equipment when he lost his footing and fell approximately 20-feet, striking his head on rock. Other hikers in the area immediately began first-aid and contacted 911. Sadly, the man was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

You must always pay close attention when you're out exploring our beautiful natural lands. Things can happen very quickly, and you can lose your footing very easily. Always look where you are stepping, and be sure to wear appropriate shoes.

Mohonk Preserve has five main trailheads: The Visitor Center Trailhead, West Trapps, Coxing, Spring Farm, and the Testimonial Gateway Trailhead. There are many safety protocols in place. Always be prepared if you're planning a trip.