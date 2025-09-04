Much of New York State Placed Under ‘High Danger’ Warning

The Hudson Valley is among several regions throughout New York State that have been placed on alert this week due to an increased risk of danger.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a map of New York on Wednesday, showing a majority of the state in yellow, which designates "high risk".

Why is Much of New York State Under a High-Risk Warning?

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services released the warning on Wednesay for much of eastern New York as well as areas along Lake Ontario and the Canadian border. The alert is to warn residents about an increased chance of fire danger.

Ongoing dry weather conditions and low humidity levels have increased the chance of wildfires throughout the state, especially for the areas designated in yellow. A raging wildfire just over the Orange County border in New Jersey has already consumed over 120 acres of land and continues to grow.

According to NBC, the fire was only 30% contained on Wednesday, but no structures are currently in danger and no one has been ordered to evacuate yet.

New York State Residents Urged to "Stay Alert"

New York State Officials are encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts and prepare for the possibility of a wildfire. Having a plan, making sure important documents are accessable and having supplies on hand are encouraged, especially if you live within an area that is at a high risk of wildfires.

