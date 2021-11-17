HGTV To Give Hudson Valley, New York Town ‘Much Needed Refresh’
HGTV superstars are coming to the Hudson Valley to give one town "a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts." The town was one of six selected nationwide.
On Tuesday, HGTV announced "six small communities," including one in New York, will be reenergized and revitalized.
Cornwall, New York is among the six towns that will be featured on a new show Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE.
"Cornwall, New York; Buffalo, Wyoming; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana — need a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts and HGTV has called on some of its biggest stars to help out," Discovery states in a press release.
Popular HVGTV experts who will help revitalize Cornwall include:
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project)
Ty Pennington (Rock the Block)
Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House)
Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab)
All of those HGTV personalities will work with Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier, to lead three projects in each town.
The three projects include:
- Refresh the home of a local hero
- Give a small business a beautiful upgrade
- Reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride
Ben and Erin Napier became TV stars on HGTV's Home Town, as they helped renovate their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. They then helped out in Wetumpka, Alabama on Home Town Takeover.
During the new series, Ben and Erin will offer their insight and encouragement.
“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”
PEOPLE magazine will share the unique stories of each location and the standout locals that reside within them.
“PEOPLE’s audience aligns perfectly with HGTV’s viewers,” PEOPLE Editor in Chief Dan Wakeford, said. “We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”
Cornwall and the other five towns were selected from the thousands of submissions HGTV originally received for the hit series Home Town Takeover.
"The six towns in Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE, will benefit from the expertise of the popular network stars and, through added visibility in PEOPLE, may secure more support as they work to rejuvenate their towns," the press release states.
The new renovation series is slated to premiere in spring 2022. The full trailer is below:
