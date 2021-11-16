5 Slightly Secret Places to Ride Fat Bikes in the Hudson Valley

Have you been riding your bike on and off trails for the last year and a half? Where have you been riding? Are there a few places that you might want to check out so you can keep riding all year long?

As I have found out with my own bike, there is a large (and supportive) fat bike, trail bike community here in the Hudson Valley. There are all male, all female groups and to my larger surprise, all ages in the groups. It is refreshing to know that for myself as a newbie, there are people who will give suggestions and support to grow with riding and your bike.

Here are a few trails that I have either riden or attempted to ride, some of them have restrictions for time and days, so you might want to check it out before you head over. Also, parking can be tricky, make sure to park only in ok areas:

Taconic Hereford Multiple Use Area. It is also called 9-0-9. 42 trails over the course of 37 miles. It is marked, and is good for all technical levels. 113119, Tyrrel Rd, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569

Ferncliff Forest Trails, Rhinebeck. 11 miles of marked trails, plus a firetower hike. There are also spots here to camp if you want to wake up early and hit the trails.

Illinois Mountain Park, Reservoir Rd, Highland, NY 12528. There are approximately 10 miles of trails. Wouldn't suggest this for a first-timer, but if you have a few miles under you, give it a try.

Stewart State Forest, Intersection of Weed Road and Little Britain Road, Newburgh. This place is huge. Best if you have someone to go with that has been there before, as the markers are not as clear as other locations.

Nimham Mountain Multiple Use Area, 14-28 Mount Nimham Ct, Carmel Hamlet, NY 10512. There are multiple trails at this spot. As a rider, you will also come across hikers, runners and even horseback riders.

Where do you ride your fat bike in the Hudson Valley? Do you have a group that you ride with? Can anyone join?

This Home Overlooking Candlewood Lake is a Sports Enthusiast's Dream

Peek Inside Stunning New E-Sports Facility in Wappingers Falls