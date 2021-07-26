Help Needed: Popular Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop Burglarized
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley Ice cream shop are asking for help. They say this man broke in and stole money.
The Town of Newburgh Detective Division is trying to identify the man in the photos, above and below. The unknown man is accused of stealing money from Cherry Top Dairy Bar in Newburgh last Sunday morning around 5 a.m.
Help Needed: Popular Newburgh Ice Cream Shop Burglarized
The man slide through a window around 5 a.m. and was gone by 5:06 a.m., according to officials from Cherry Top Dairy Bar. Officials say he ran off with a couple of hundred dollars, mostly in coins, rolls of dollar coins and half-dollar coins.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"There have been reports that Mary Janes's Dairy Bar was burglarized the same morning, but I spoke with them today, that is misinformation, did not happen. To the snake I would suggest you get a lawyer and turn yourself in," officials from Cherry Top Dairy Bar wrote on Facebook.
Police say the suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man in his twenties. Police describe him as being tall with a slender build and dark brown eyes.
He was seen wearing a compression-type sleeve on his left arm, which police believe was worn to conceal a tattoo or identifying feature.
Anyone with information is asked top call the Town of Newburgh Police Department at 845-564-1100 or you can email msisia@townofnewburghpd.org.
25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences
25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley
Prominent Professional Athletes from The Hudson Valley Region
25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley
The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley
Keep Scrolling:
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change
Mustang Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer Near I-84 in Hudson Valley
Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County
The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen
Legoland