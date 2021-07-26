Help Needed: Popular Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop Burglarized

Owners of a popular Hudson Valley Ice cream shop are asking for help. They say this man broke in and stole money.

The Town of Newburgh Detective Division is trying to identify the man in the photos, above and below. The unknown man is accused of stealing money from Cherry Top Dairy Bar in Newburgh last Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

The man slide through a window around 5 a.m. and was gone by 5:06 a.m., according to officials from Cherry Top Dairy Bar. Officials say he ran off with a couple of hundred dollars, mostly in coins, rolls of dollar coins and half-dollar coins.

"There have been reports that Mary Janes's Dairy Bar was burglarized the same morning, but I spoke with them today, that is misinformation, did not happen. To the snake I would suggest you get a lawyer and turn yourself in," officials from Cherry Top Dairy Bar wrote on Facebook.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man in his twenties. Police describe him as being tall with a slender build and dark brown eyes.

He was seen wearing a compression-type sleeve on his left arm, which police believe was worn to conceal a tattoo or identifying feature.

Anyone with information is asked top call the Town of Newburgh Police Department at 845-564-1100 or you can email msisia@townofnewburghpd.org.

