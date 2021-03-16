Help Fight Littering in the Hudson Valley

It's that time of year again, Spring cleaning! It's always nice to see the arrival of the warmer weather, but when that snow melts, you start seeing all that litter that was covered up. One county here in the Hudson Valley is giving residents the chance to step up and combat littering.

Watching the snow disappear is one of my favorite times of the year. I love Spring and when that snow starts melting it lets me know that sunshine and warmer temperatures are upon us. Last week, when we had those warmer days, I got out to the yard and got some raking done. It's like a wind tunnel at my house and things always end up blowing on my lawn and it drives me crazy. I raked and cleaned all the nonsense out of my yard, but it's amazing how much stuff people just throw anywhere.

You see litter over the Hudson Valley on the side of roads, in people's yards, and in other places. It's disappointing to see especially when I try my best to make sure I don't litter and throw my trash away properly. Sullivan County is trying to do its best to tackle the littering problem by holding their annual Roadside Litter Pluck Event from April 1 through June 30.

Joining in on this event allows residents to help fight littering on a local level. If you would like to participate in the event, you can pick up your free labeling stickers and the complete guidelines on or before March 22 at their specific village or town hall, or transfer station. The fee for waste disposal for roadside litter-plucked bags.

For more information about Litter Pluck, please call Sullivan County Department of Parks at (845) 807-0287.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View