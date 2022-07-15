A business at the heart of Beacon's Main Street needs help rebuilding.

On July 6th, 2022, the Village of Fishkill Fire, Beacon Volunteer, and Ambulnz were dispatched to a second alarm fire on Main Street in Beacon according to the Beacon Professional Firefighters. In a Facebook post, they explain that heavy fire was coming out of the front of the building at Main Street Beauty Salon and that "Main St. Engine 33-12 arrived on scene within 1 minute of dispatch."

Beacon Professional Firefighters add:

Due to the rapid response of the 4 Career firefighters on duty, and an aggressive interior attack, this fire was contained to the building of origin with no extension into the adjoining businesses or occupied apartments above. No injuries were reported.

However, Main Street Beauty Salon was destroyed.

Now, the Beacon community is working together to get Main Stree Beauty Salon and its owner, Mr. Bell, back on their feet. A GoFund Me page was created by Nathan Chackerian with a goal of $6,5000. Chackerian writes on GoFund Me:

All donations will go directly to Mr. Bell -- towards the purchase of basic salon equipment... sinks, chairs, mirrors, and barbering supplies so Alvin Bell can be back where he belongs,--presiding over a barbershop-- instead of scrambling for a plan. Please consider making a donation in any amount.

As of July 12th, 2022, the GoFund Me account has raised $4,900 which is enough to get Mr. Bell his first barbers chair. Chackerian added:

We will be reaching out proactively to the community today and tomorrow... Spoke to Alvin's wife last night.. they are both grateful for the support. I made it clear that we need them as much as they need us.

If you would like to donate to Mr. Bell and Main Street Beauty Salon visit their GoFund Me page HERE.

