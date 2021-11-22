Heavy Lake Effect Snow Expected Overnight In Western New York

Looks like the lake effect snow will be covering the surrounding areas of Western New York through Tuesday morning.

Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will have an effect on the snow with accumulation expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning.

The Southern Tier, as usual, is expected to get the most of the snow, with 3-5 inches of snow expected in Chautauqua County and Cattaraugus County. Expect the roads to be slick, snow-covered, or both from now through Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued until Tuesday afternoon for our friends across the stateline in McKean County. That region is expected to have 4 to 7 inches of snow fall, with a chance that the roads will be slippery for the next 24 hours or so.

In Buffalo, you may see some flakes, but not enough to issue a Winter Weather Advisory in Erie County. Nearly an inch of snow is predicted to hit Buffalo overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

The only thing that makes the snow worse is the fact that it is supposed to be extremely windy, with local meteorologists expecting winds to reach up to 30 mph.

Snow will intensify later this evening and worsen in the southeast region of Lake Ontario.

Take a look at the full snow map of Western New York below, with thanks to our friends at the National Weather Service of Buffalo, NY.

Be careful as you make your way on the roads this evening and early Tuesday, whether you are traveling for work or to visit with family.

We will keep you posted with additional weather updates as they become available to us.

