Health Officials Strongly Recommend Flu Vaccination

Health officials in Dutchess County, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, are strongly recommending that everyone who can receive flu vaccine to get their vaccination before the end of October.

The flu vaccine is readily available throughout the community, including doctor's offices, pharmacies, and retail stores. DBCH is currently working with businesses, schools, and community organizations to provide vaccination among workplaces, and students as well.

A. K. Vaidian, MD, MPH, DBCH Commissioner said:

This year, with COVID-19, we will be dealing with two potentially life-threatening respiratory viruses – by themselves, flu and COVID-19 can impact our health and well-being greatly. If an individual happens to become ill with both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time weakening their immune system, they might not be able to recover. Fortunately, the flu vaccine is widely available to help prevent or reduce the severity of influenza

In addition to flu vaccination, there are also protective steps that are recommended to prevent the flu as well as COVID-19. These steps include avoiding contact with others, especially if they are feeling ill. Additionally, stay home if you are sick, wash your hands often, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at all places you are exposed to.

Officials are recommending that you receive the flu vaccination before the end of October to ensure immunity against the flu prior to peak season. If you are in need of flu vaccination sites, you can visit www.flu.gov.

If you require additional information, you are encouraged to visit Dutchess County's webpage regarding the flu.