The weather is just starting to hint at getting warmer and you are thinking already about the places you want to go and the hidden spots you want to investigate. Good for you, get out there!

Here are 5 distilleries that are located to the north of us in Columbia County, in no particular order:

Hillrock Distillery, I have been here a few times, gorgeous location and great whiskey. This is one of the local whiskeys that is on the higher price point, but worth tasting. When I was there the tasting cost a few bucks, but then they give that money back to you if you purchase a bottle. The first distiller here, was also behind the Whistle Pig and Blackened Whiskey projects, among others.

Hudson Valley Distillers. Route 9 in Clermont/Germantown, look for the big huge barrel by the entrance. I have been here many times, love it. It has also been great watching them go from just a few rooms to a beautiful oasis that they have now. They are also able to sell cocktails-to-go at the tasting room, which is one thing that has been a bonus since the pandemic began. I long for the days where there will be live music, cornhole and the firepits a glow. Good times.

Cooper's Daughters Spirits at Old York Farm. This is located in Claverack, I haven't visited this one, but I have tried a couple of the spirits that they handcraft here. Super wild variety, from Peony Liqueur to Ramp Vodka to a Smoked Maple Bourbon. If interesting, creative and small-batch is even on your radar, this looks like a place to go, they also have a cocktail garden where you can sip their specialties in a craft cocktail. Let me know if you are heading there, maybe I will meet you there!

Harvest Spirits, Core in Valatie. This is another place that I have tried many of their spirits, yet not made the trip. The fruit that they use in their stills has all been grown on their farm. Applejack, Vodka, Gin, Brandy, etcm they have them. If you like what they have they are also now shipping to New York addresses. A few years ago, if you brought them one of their bottles back to the distillery, they would give you a shot glass. Not sure if they still do that, but you can ask.

Taconic Distillery, ok so it's not in Columbia County, but it is pretty close to the other spots, which is why I am including it for you. Back in their beginning, they were known as Millbrook Distillery, before they had to change their name. The labels are almost exactly the same, just the name has been changed. What hasn't changed? Their desire to keep making whiskey and to keep doing it better than the previous batch. They are also making maple syrup that has soaked in their former whiskey barrels. Worth the trip out here, but only if you like whiskey.

Was there another place that we should have included on this list? If there is please feel free to let us know via email. Cheers.

Denning's Point Distillery