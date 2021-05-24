Registration is now opened for Dutchess County's next Household Hazardous Waste Disposal and Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, June 19. What items are accepted and what items should you leave at home?

The event is taking place at the Dutchess County Department of Public Works, located at 626 Dutchess Turnpike in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 8:00AM to 12:30PM This event is only open to Dutchess County residents. When attending this event, you are instructed to remain in your vehicle. Staff at the event will unload any chemicals and electronics you're disposing of.

Acceptable items are products marked with Warning, Hazardous, Flammable, Poisonous, Corrosive. These items include:

Photo chemicals

Non-latex driveway sealer

Pool chemicals

Creosote

Kerosene and Flammable liquids

Metal polish

Turpentine, stains, varnishes, strippers, thinners

Gasoline/oil mixture, brake fluid

Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, chemical fertilizers

Adhesives, resins, solvents, oil & lead-based paints (no latex)

Mercury-containing devices, button cell batteries for watches & hearing aids

Computer monitors, CPUs, fax machines, printers, TVs, stereos, telephones lithium & sealed lead-acid batteries (no automotive)

Fluorescent tubes

There are certain items that you should not bring. These items include:

Waste in containers larger than 10 gallons

Ammunition or explosives

Asbestos products

Latex driveway seal, latex paint

Building or construction debris

Tires

Furniture

Medical waste, pharmaceuticals

Propane or other flammable gas cylinders

Radioactive materials

Scrap metal, metal drums, or empty containers

Motor oil

Car batteries, alkaline or rechargeable batteries

If you have latex paint that you need to dispose of, pour kitty litter in the can to dry out the paint and toss it in your regular trash. Dutchess County residents can register online for this event.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)