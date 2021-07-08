*According to the Dutchess County Sheriffs Office, UPDATE: Miguel Soto has been located. Thank you to all who shared this information!*

The Dutchess County Sherriff's Office is looking for help in locating a 76-year-old man last seen in Dutchess County.

According to the Dutchess County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, they have activated a "silver alert" are seeking assistance from the community to help them locate a "vulnerable" adult. The adult is a 76-year-old male, Miguel Soto was last seen in the Village of Fishkill area in Dutchess County and is now considered missing.

Authorities have announced that Soto is believed to be operating a four-door, brown, 2000 Honda Civic. The vehicle has blue Connecticut plates, with the registration number AX84227. The Sherriff's office is asking anyone who might have seen the missing man, or the missing car, to please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office at 845-486-3800, anyone with any information can also call their local police or 911.

This is the picture of the missing man that the sheriff's office providesdd to help in identifying him.....

Dutchess County Sherriff's OfficeFacebook

If you spend any time driving in and around the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, please keep your eyes open, and let's do what we can to share this with everyone we know, so we can help locate Miguel and get him back to his friends and family that must be extremely worried about him.

Here is what the sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page:

"SILVER ALERT: The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the media and community to locate a vulnerable adult - 76-year-old Miguel Soto, who is missing and was last seen in the Village of Fishkill area of Dutchess County.

It is believed that Soto is operating a 2000 four-door Honda Civic color brown that displays Connecticut registration number AX84227.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office at (845) 486-3800, or 911."

