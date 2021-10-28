Hard Rock May Build Casino in New York in or Near Hudson Valley

A Las Vegas-style casino could be built in or near the Hudson Valley.

Hard Rock hopes to build a casino in or near New York City, NBC reports.

Jim Allen, the chairman of Hard Rock International, confirmed Hard Rock is interested in building a casino in or near New York City.

Hard Rock plans to submit an expression of interest to New York State officials by the Dec. 10 deadline.

Wynn Resorts, Bally’s Corp. and Las Vegas Sands are all also battling over the rare chance to open up a Las Vegas-style casino in New York, Hudson Valley Post reported in March. All three companies are still interested.

State officials continue to look for ways to close the historic budget deficit, including issuing three gaming licenses in "downstate New York." Downstate is considered the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

Two of the three gaming licenses are expected to go to Empire City Casino in Yonkers and Resorts World Aqueduct racino in Queens because both have been allowed to operate slot machines.

That would leave one game license up for grabs for the four large casino companies.

