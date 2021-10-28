The 10 New York Counties With Most Animal-Related Car Accidents

Three counties in the Hudson Valley reported more animal-related accidents than most of the state. One county in the region had the most animal collisions.

New York drivers need to watch for an increase of deer and moose on the roads this fall, AAA reports. Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA Western and Central New York, added:

Drivers should always be on the lookout for hazards on the road, but the danger of deer increases every fall. Car-deer collisions can be both deadly and costly. Drivers should pay close attention, avoid distractions and scan the road for deer when traveling on area roadways.

Across New York State, there were 33,956 animal-related crashes statewide in 2020 which is the second-highest number in the past decade, according to AAA.

"That’s equivalent to one animal-related crash every 16 minutes," AAA states.

AAA analyzed New York State data and found out the top 10 counties for animal crashes in 2020. Three counties in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one county that had the most animal accidents. See the full list below:

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Drivers should be very careful after dark as deer crashes often occur outside daylight hours. Crashes are common from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. before the clock changes, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. after the clock changes, during the evening rush when darkness sets in, according to AAA.

AAA offers the following tips for avoiding, or mitigating, deer crashes:

Scan the road. Especially the shoulders of the road in front of you. Deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road. They often travel in herds.

Follow the speed limit. Keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.

Can’t avoid a collision? Apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane. Swerving sharply to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash.

Orange (1,427)

Suffolk (1,311)

Monroe (1,310)

Oneida (1,279)

Ontario (1,206)

St. Lawrence (1,196)

Ulster (1,143)

Jefferson (1,142)

Dutchess (1,015)

Onondaga (970)

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

