Motley Crue Are Secret Agents in New Graphic Novel, Here’s an Exclusive First Look

Motley Crue are getting their own graphic novel thanks to Z2 Comics. In Motley Crue’s The Dirt: Declassified, the ‘80s metal favorites assume their roles as secret government agents, and we’ve got an exclusive first look into the comic.

Motley Crue have teamed up with comic artists Leah Moore, John K Snyder III and Jose Maria Beroy for The Dirt: Declassified. Moore has been a writer since 2003, adapting classic tales such as Dracula, Alice in Wonderland and Sherlock Holmes. She also wrote The Doors: Morrison Hotel for Z2 Comics.

“Playing arenas overflowing with tens of thousands of fans was just a front for our true mission,”Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx explains. “The reality is that we were infiltrating [REDACTED] in a globe-hopping sprint to [REDACTED]. But that doesn’t even include the disaster at [REDACTED] or near fatal heist in [REDACTED]. We have a lot to say and it’s time the people knew.”

If you’re wondering about the Crue musicians’ tactical specialties, you can check out their official dossiers below. Among other skills, Mick Mars is a master of disguise, Nikki Sixx is an elite codebreaker, Tommy Lee is highly trained with hand held weapons and Vince Neil knows all about specialized chemistry.

“Motley Crue remains the one group whose live show in the ‘80s felt truly dangerous. Now that I know the truth about the band, it’s obvious why.” Z2 Senior Editor Rantz Hoseley says. “We’re proud to have gained the trust of these live wires to tell the secrets they’ve been forced to cover up for decades… we guarantee you aren’t ready for the madness and mayhem in this graphic novel.”

Mötley Crüe Declassified

Motley Crue’s The Dirt: Declassified will be released in April 2022 in both soft and hardcover bundles. Click here to pre-order the comic and check out exclusive art from the future release below.

Motley Crue’s The Dirt: Declassified Sneak Peek See these exclusive images from Motley Crue's new Z2 Comic, 'The Dirt: Declassified'