Hochul: New York Is Now ‘Fighting’ a New ‘Pandemic’
While trying to slow the spread of COVID, Gov. Hochul believes New York is now "fighting the pandemic on another front."
On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.54 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.11 percent.
The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 1.85 percent.
"While our numbers are holding steady, it is crucial that New Yorkers remain vigilant in combatting COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "I want to encourage those who remain unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine lessens the severity of the virus and is our best hope in putting an end to COVID once and for all.
The North Country region still has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 4.80 percent.
Hochul reported 35 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 57,845. 245 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 1,996 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 454 in ICU and 262 in ICU with intubation.
Hochul confirmed 86.9 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 78.2 percent have completed their vaccine series.
Almost 74 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose but Hochul wants more New Yorkers must get vaccinated to help end the COVID pandemic.
Hochul believes New York is now fighting a new pandemic, "vaccine misinformation." To help deal with "vaccine misinformation" Hochul launched a "Get The Vax Facts Campaign."
Hochul stated:
While we continue to stop the spread of this virus, we're also fighting the pandemic on another front: vaccine misinformation. That is why we launched our #GetTheVax Facts campaign today, ensuring New Yorkers have the facts it comes to making a decision about their health.
