Happy 75th Birthday Pete Townshend

Today is Pete Townshend's 75th birthday. The guy who wrote the words "I hope I die before I get old" is 75. Pretty old by some people's standards. For me, 75 sounds younger every year.

I never actually got to meet Pete Townshend, but I did sit about ten feet away from him at a press conference. He performed at A Day in the Garden concert back in 1998. It was in Bethel where Bethel Woods Center for the Arts now stands. It was a great show with Pete Townshend, Joni Mitchell, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Lou Reed, and a whole slew of other great musicians. I had this little WPDH pin that I always wore, and we put it on the mic stand that Pete Townshend used for the press conference. And, from my ten feet away, I saw him brush against it. Then I wore it. So I practically touched Pete Townshend.

Happy Birthday, Pete. Thank you for providing me with such great music to add to the soundtrack of my life. Glad you didn't die before you got old.

