Happy 70th Birthday Peter Frampton

Today is Peter Frampton's 70th birthday. I have never met Peter Frampton in person, but I have had the pleasure of interviewing him a few times over the phone. Talk about an awesome person. Not only is he an amazing talent musically, he is also a gentleman with a great sense of humor and a ton of stories to tell. And he tells them well. I can only hope that one day I will get to meet him face to face.

It seems to me that every radio station plays the live version of this song from the album Frampton Comes Alive! Today we get to hear the studio version, and we're including Nassau, which is an awesome intro to the song on the Frampton studio album. Don't hate me, but those are the versions of the songs I heard first, before the live stuff. Those are the versions of the songs that made me fall in love with Peter Frampton. And those are my favorite versions.

Happy Birthday Peter Frampton. Thanks for providing the soundtrack to my teenage life.

