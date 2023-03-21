Breaks and Seat Belts, 2 Car Recalls Affecting the Hudson Valley
You rely on your car to get you places, not just work and errands, but everywhere you need to go, you don't think twice about going there, because you have your car. There are two large car manufacturers that have recently launched recalls that could affect your car and potentially your life.
The two car manufacturers that are involved in this particular recall, are Ford and Honda. What has been recalled and what do you need to do to make your car safe again? Keep reading.
What has been recalled in the Ford and the Honda?
The recall for Honda has to do with their seat belts. Which Honda's:
- 2017-2020 Honda CR-V
- 2018-2019 Honda Accord
- 2018-2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2019-2020 Acura RDX
- 2019-2019 Honda Insight
The reason for the recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, is that the seat belts, and their latches, were manufactured outside of the Honda specifications, Honda believes that the seatbelts could potentially fail, because of a potentially faulty seat belt latch.
What has been recalled on the Ford vehicles? And which models have been recalled?
- 2022-2023 Ford Bronco, issues with the steering gears. If you own one of these vehicles, you are asked to not drive it and contact your local dealer for guidance.
- Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZ's, there are over one million of these vehicles which are recalled because of faulty break lines.
What do you do if your car has been named in one of these recalls?
If you own one of the cars listed in these (or any other recall) you will need to contact your local car dealerships service department and get an appointment to get the issue fixed. Until then, be safe.