As a pet parent myself, I can imagine your panic if you hear that there is another dog food recall, especially when over the last few months there has been a shortage of dog and cat foods. With the shortage, did you have to temporarily change your cat or your dogs food? Ok, what did you buy the last time? Do you remember the name?

For my little guy Scrappy, I would buy him the fresh food from the cooler case in the pet food aisle in the grocery store and let's just say, he did belong to the clean bowl club if you know what I'm saying. Today I heard that there was a recall for the same food I used to buy him.

The recall is on the Freshpet® Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food. More specifically the recall has to do with the 1 pound bags that have a "Sell by Date 10/30/2021." So if you have the food, the first thing you will need to do is check to see if you have the same sell by date, if you don't, then don't worry. There is a chance that the 10/30/2021 batch has been contaminated with Salmonella.

Very important, no other sell by date or food from this company is a part of this recall, just these one pound bags. If you have any of the affected food, get it away from your pup immediately, and return it to the place that you got it for a full refund.

If you think that your dog may have ingested some of the food, is appearing lethargic or having diarrhea or vomiting, call your veterinarian immediately.

