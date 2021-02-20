One Car Brand Sold in Hudson Valley Subject to Small Recall

Have you ever had the experience of needing to call someone with your car? Can't say that I have as my car does not have that current technology, but I can imagine being on the side of the road, thinking that you are going to be able to get someone to come help you fairly quickly, only to find out that the system you wanted to rely on just does not work.

The car manufacturer in this case that is recalling one-point-three million cars across the United States is Mercedes-Benz. They have discovered that there is an issue with its 'emergency call system' or the 'eCall' system which is a system similar to something that you might be more familiar with like an 'On Star.'

The cars that will be getting the notice are from model years 2016 through 2021. The good news? Mercedes says that, as of yet, there have been no reports of injuries because of this issue. The other round of good news? This seems to be something that can be fixed via a software update that they are working on. The updates will then automatically roll out over-the-air and be available at your dealership around April 6.

If you are an owner of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle dated between 2016 and 2021, here are a few dealerships that are located with in easy travel distance from the Hudson Valley:

Mercedes-Benz of Wappingers Falls, NY

Mercedes-Benz of Danbury, CT

Mercedes-Benz of Orange County, Harriman, NY

Mercedes-Benz of Golden's Bridge, NY

Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet, NY

For additional dealerships to help you out with your recall, click here.

