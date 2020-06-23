New York State officials just announced gyms, malls and movie theaters aren't expected to be part of Phase 4 of the four-phased reopening.

Many of those businesses expected to be apart of Phase 4, though no official announcement was ever given by top New York State officials. Five of New Yorks' 10 regions are expected to reach Phase 4 on Friday. If all goes according to plan, the Hudson Valley will enter Phase 4 in two weeks, on Tuesday, July 7.

During a conference call Tuesday afternoon, New York's budget leader, Robert F. Mujica Jr., told other officials gyms, fitness centers, malls, shopping centers and movie theaters aren't a part of Phase 4, as many expected, the Times Union reports.

A New York State official confirmed the news to Hudson Valley Post Tuesday evening and said more information should be announced in the near future.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul appeared on WPDH this morning and was asked if gyms and malls would reopen in Phase 4 and said officials still "don't know" about gyms and malls in Phase 4, or other details about Phase 4.

"We don't know at this point, but I'll tell you'll have a glimpse into your future very shortly because there are other parts of the state eligible (for Phase 4) on Friday," Hochul said during an interview on WPDH.

As of this writing, the New York State Forward website only has guidelines for Higher Education in Phase 4. The State currently lists "Arts / Entertainment / Recreation" and "Education" in Phase 4.

Hochul later told reporters in Erie County the businesses won't be part of an unannounced Phase 5, but each industry would individually be allowed to reopen at some point after Phase 4, according to ABC in Buffalo.