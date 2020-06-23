What it Means For the Hudson Valley To Enter Phase 3 of Reopening

Here's what will be different in the Hudson Valley now that the region has entered Phase 3.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Mid-Hudson region was able to start Phase 3 of the four-phased reopening plan on Tuesday.

The Hudson Valley will join Western New York, the Captial Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier regions in Phase 3 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan. Long Island is expected to start Phase 3 on Wednesday.

Bars and restaurants can allow customers inside at 50 percent capacity during Phase 3. Masks must still be worn when not sitting.

People seated at the same table must be part of the same party, but can come from different households, with a maximum of 10 people per table.

All indoor and outdoor tables must be separated by a minimum of 6 ft., in all directions. Wherever distancing is not possible, physical barriers must be established between tables.

Employees must wear an acceptable face covering at all times.

Personal care businesses including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing can reopen in Phase 3 with social distancing guidelines.

Each business must only allow 50% of the maximum occupancy. Customers must maintain 6 ft. of separation while inside, except during the service.

Customers will only be allowed inside if they are earing an acceptable face covering.

Last week, Cuomo announced groups of up to 25 can gather and low-risk youth sports can resume in Phase 3.

Cuomo also announced Cuomo announced hospitals will be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion, with social distancing measures in place. Group homes certified by the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities can also allow visitors, with safety precautions. Group homes must notify the state before allowing visitors.

"The rules and regulations of Phase Three are very clear and they have been working. Everyone has a role to play as we're reopening: Employers have a role, store owners have a role, employees have a role, individuals have a role, and local government has a real responsibility to enforce these guidelines and protect New Yorkers," Cuomo stated.