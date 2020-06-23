New Yorkers hoping to visit Disney World this summer have to quarantine in Florida for weeks before being allowed to enter the park.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order that anyone from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut must isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Florida or the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter.

The Executive Order was originally set to expire on May 8, but was extended until July 7 and has since been extended indefinitely.

Disney World is planning to reopen from its COVID-19 shutdown in July. Magic Kingdom Park and Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen on July 11, with Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios welcoming back customers on July 15.

Disney states on its website anyone under a quarantine order is not allowed to enter Disney World.

"Before traveling to Florida, please make sure that you have reviewed any advisories or restrictions that may be in place for travel to Florida. Visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/travelers/ for information. Guests who are under isolation or quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort," Disney World wrote.

It's unclear how Florida officials will enforce the two-week quarantine for Tri-State residents, but Florida officials say roadside checkpoints are set up on interstates to check for potential COVID-19 cases coming into Florida from areas with substantial community spread of the virus.

New Yorkers quarantining in Florida are responsible for all costs associated with their isolation or quarantine, Florida officials say.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's considering a mandatory quarantine period for people from Florida traveling into New York.