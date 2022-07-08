Following Guns N' Roses' cancelation of their Glasgow performance earlier this week, frontman Axl Rose has addressed his health issues in a statement on his social media, adding that he's been working with a vocal coach as he recovers.

The band played two consecutive shows in Tottenham, England, on July 1 and 2, and during the second night, the singer admitted to the crowd that he was struggling a bit and had slept in the stadium the night before rather than their hotel. He then adjusted his vocals and sang in his lower register for the rest of the concert.

Then, on Monday (July 4), Guns announced that they would be canceling their Glasgow show, set for the following night, "due to illness and medical advice." They haven't canceled any other upcoming dates yet.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their well wishes! It's greatly appreciated! We apologize for the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow," Rose wrote in a post on his Twitter. "I've been following Dr.'s orders, getting rest, working with a vocal coach and sorting out our sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone's concern!"

"At the end of the day, it's about giving you the fans the best of ourselves and the best time we can give you and that's all I, the band and crew are focused on. See you in Munich!"

Though it was never specified what Rose came down with, guitarist Richard Fortus wrote in a comment on his Facebook earlier this week that the frontman "was really struggling. He damaged his vocal cords."

Based on some of the reactions on Twitter and Reddit, many GN'R fans enjoyed hearing Rose perform the songs in his baritone voice, and support him doing so going forward if it means it'll be better for his health in the long run.

"His range was one of the best back in the day (from videos I’ve seen). The lower tone is so underrated and the songs would still sound great, he would probably enjoy himself more knowing he isn’t straining his already damaged voice. He must be self aware to know that he can’t do what he used to and the fans would understand," one user wrote on Reddit.

See a video of the band performing "Nightrain" over the weekend below to hear for yourself.

The band's upcoming concert in Munich is scheduled for tomorrow (July 8), and then they have a handful of shows left in Europe before they head home for the summer. See all of the dates and get tickets here.

Guns N' Roses - 'Nightrain' (Live in Tottenham 2022)