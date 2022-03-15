Goodbye to the ‘Bad Guy’ One of My Favorite Wrestlers of All-Time

It's a sad day for anyone who grew up watching wrestling.

One thing that I've been made fun of by friends for many years is my love for professional wrestling. Now I'm not even close to the fan I once was but, I check in on the WWE every once and a while, and when I heard the news that one of my all-time favorites passed away, I automatically flashed back to when wrestling was everything to me.

In the mid to late 90s and early 2000s, if it was Monday night I was glued to my TV watching either the WWF's Monday Night Raw or WCW's Nitro. They called it the Monday Night Wars back then, that was the best time to be a fan of wrestling.

The personalities that some of the wrestlers had were what made me such a fan. I loved the storylines more than the actual wrestling back then and one of the founding members of the NWO and the Outsiders, Scott Hall, was one of my favorites.

Scott Hall's Wrestling Career

His character Razor Ramon in WWF and then simply Scott Hall in WCW put the attitude in the attitude era of wrestling. He had swagger, attitude (the "BAD GUY"), and the coolest toothpick toss in the history of the world, and honestly, I went through many toothpicks trying to mimic how he did it. I could never grasp it....LOL!

Unfortunately, yesterday, Monday, March 15, Scott sadly passed away at the age of 63 after suffering complications from surgery. According to ESPN, Hall broke his hip last month and after having surgery to repair it, he suffered some severe complications during recovery and needed to be put on life support to stay alive.

One of Hall's longtime friends Kevin Nash posted on social media that Hall was on life support and that family had decided to remove it soon. Nash then posted on Monday that life support had been removed and that Scott had passed. Nash wrote,

"Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said, The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross."

The WWE posted a tribute to Scott online last night...



Both Hall and Nash left their mark in wrestling but simply as a fan, I along with many Hudson Valley wrestling fans wanted to thank Scott for the many years of entertainment and wish his family and friends well during this difficult time.

