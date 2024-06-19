In the history of Major League Baseball and the history of sports in New York, there are few individuals who were as gigantic as Willie Mays. They called him the "Say Hey Kid" and for over two decades fans of the game of baseball marveled at the skills Willie Mays showcased on the field and the way he played the game. The culmination of these skills, traits and accomplishments made Willie Mays a landmark name and a legend among legends.

Willie Mays Early Career and Debut in New York

Willie Howard Mays was born in Westfield, Alabama, on May 6, 1931, to parents Ann and Willie Howard Mays Sr. According to an article from MLB.com's Chris Haft, Mays was a "precocious athlete" and from an early age displayed incredible levels of talent and skill.

Before ever reaching the Major League's, Mays played with his father in what was described as an "industrial league". By the ripe of 15, Mays began his professional journey in the game of baseball, taking the field for the Birmingham Black Barons of the then Negro Leagues in 1948.



After playing a few seasons for the Black Barons, Mays began attracting attention from major league scouts. The MLB article states that scouts from both the New York Yankees as well as the Boston Red Sox scouted Mays but despite Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's Color Barrier in 1947, the teams were still reluctant to sign players of color.

Elston Howard would become the first player of color to play for Yankees in 1955 after many years in their minor league system. The Red Sox would be the last of all Major League teams integrate when Pumpsie Green debuted for the team in 1959.

While the Yankees, Red Sox and other teams had trepidations regarding signing players of color at the time, the New York Giants did not. They signed Willie Mays and he began playing for their minor league team in Trenton, New Jersey. In 1951, Mays was promoted to the teams Triple-A affiliate but he wouldn't be there long.

New York Giants made it official and promoted Mays to the Major's where he made his debut on May 25. Mays struggled at the very beginning after his promotion, but would rebound and go on to be named the National League Rookie of the Year. That would be the first of many accolades to come.

Military Service and the Battle for New York City

In his sophomore season, Willie Mays playing career would hit a bump in the road. He played in only 34 games for the Giants in 1952 but that was because Willie got a call from another team, a much different team. It was during the 1952 season that Mays began his service in the U.S. Army.

Mays had actually been drafted for the Korean War after the 1951 season. He would go on to miss the remainder of the 1952 season and all of the 1953 season, but he kept his skills sharpe continuing to play baseball while serving in the military. Willie Mays was then discharged from the military and returned to the Giants for the 1954 season.

In his return to the game, Mays would make his presence known earning his first of what would become a record twenty-four All Star game nominations and winning his first Most Valuable Player award. The Giants also as team would go on to win the National League Pennant, but would fall to the New York Yankees in the 1951 World Series. During this stretch of time, the Yankees won a Major League record 5 consecutive championships from 1949-1953.

The 1951 showdown between the Yankees and the Giants would also mark another grand occasion. It was the beginning of a new chapter in the inter-city rivalry as the Yankees also had their own rookie Center Fielder, who began his own career towards legend status. That player was Mickey Mantle.

In fact, over the next several seasons, the battle for supremacy in New York would be a climactic battle between three titans. The Yankees lead by Mantle, the Giants lead by Mays and the Brooklyn Dodgers lead by Duke Snider. All three of them patrolling Center Field for their respective teams and the battles on the field were as epic as the ones in the streets. Fans of each team would engage in debate after debate about who exactly was "the best".



Off to San Francisco and a Shocking Surprise

The battle for supremacy in New York would eventually come to an end though but not because the teams or the players weren't good. It became a geographical issue as the Dodgers would move out of Brooklyn and began calling Los Angeles home in 1957. A year later in 1958, the Giants would do the same leaving their home of the Polo Grounds for San Francisco and the confines of Candlestick Park.

Upon leaving New York with Giants, Mays had made an incredible impact during his time in New York which included leading the Giants to winning the 1954 World Series where they defeated the then Cleveland Indians. In that World Series, Willie experienced arguably the most historic moment of his career.

In game 1 the score was tied 2-2 in the 8th inning and Cleveland's Vic Wertz stepped to the plate. Wertz hit a deep fly ball to Center Field and with runners on base, it appeared that this might be the shot that gave the Cleveland the lead. That changed with Mays making an incredible over-the-shoulder catch that prevented runners on base from advancing. That play in baseball history is simply referred to as "The Catch".

In San Francisco Mays would continue to win award after award and achieved accomplishment after accomplishment. When the 1960's ended, he was even named the Sporting News Player of the Decade for the 1960's. Even with the decade coming to close and Mays now entering his 40's, he still continued to put up respectable numbers, though it was clear that he was not in the prime of his powers anymore.

By 1972, the Giants as a team were still rather successful having just won the National League West Title in 1971 but troubles were brewing behind the scenes. According to the same MLB article, Horace Stoneham the then Giants owner was experiencing some financial hardships. These hardships meant that Stoneham could no longer afford the $162,000 dollar salary that Mays carried.

Stoneham like all Giants fans held deep respect and admiration for Willie and everything he meant to the franchise. It is because of this that Stoneham would come to make a deal that benefitted not only the Giants but Willie as well. Stoneham and the Giants agreed on a trade that would send Willie back to New York as a member of the New York Mets.

Mays would play his final season with the Mets in 1973, where his final at-bat came in Game 3 of the 1973 World Series against the Oakland A's. With series and the season over, the curtain closed on a career of a man whos resume rivaled the greatest of the greats.

All TIme Greatness and the Hall of Fame

Willie Mays concluded his playing career with stat line that could make anyone blush. Today he ranks at number 6 on the MLB All Time Home Run list with 660, his 3293 hits ranks him at 13 all time.

Mays also earned 2-time MVP awards, multiple Gold Gloves for his defensive prowess and was the first recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award in 1971, an award that every year is bestowed to one player for their extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

The Hall of Fame for all intensive purposes was a forgone conclusion for the man that many say is the greatest to have ever played the game and once he was eligible, the Baseball Writers Association of America elected Mays in as part of the 1979 Hall of Fame Class.

The praise for Mays came frequently both during and after his playing career. Everyone from legends like Ty Cobb and Ted Williams to more modern giants like Ken Griffey Jr and his own godson Barry Bonds spoke in only the highest regards for the skills Mays possessed and the charisma he displayed on the field.

Good Bye "Say Hey"

Yesterday afternoon, June 18, 2024, it was announced that Willie Mays had passed away peacefully at the age of 93. The news swept through the baseball landscape and tributes from all over began to pour in.

The loss is felt at an incredibly opportune time as the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals are have been preparing to play a game in honor of Willie Mays and the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field. Rickwood Field is regarded as the oldest professional ballpark in the United States. Rickwood Field was also the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, the very same team Willie mays began his pro career. The game between the Giants and Cardinals takes place tomorrow night, June 20, 2024.

As somber and sad as the moment itself is, in a way it's kind of poetic. The man who was so highly regarded for his skills and talent, his charisma and flare, throughout his career still had one last spark to showcase before the curtains closed on his incredible life. Rest In Peace Mr. Mays.



