Is Gifting of Cannabis Still Considered Illegal in New York?

There have been so many questions regarding marijuana use in New York State since starting the process of legalization of recreational use in the state. While the process will be ongoing until you can legally walk into a dispensary and purchase recreational products, there are a few people that New York State has been citing for doing something illegal.

What does New York think about the gifting of marijuana or cannabis?

Well, here's the thing. They don't like it. In fact, the Office of Cannabis Management in New York recently cited over two dozen businesses for what is seen as 'gifting' cannabis as a part of another promotion.

What is the gifting of marijuana or cannabis?

Gifting, in this case, is where a business or organization sells a product, membership, or service and then gives someone cannabis as a thank you or as a perk for that purchase.

So if someone 'gives' me cannabis or marijuana why is that not legal?

New York kind of sees it as you did pay for it. Money was exchanged in some manner where you then received cannabis or marijuana because you gave a business your money. Tricky? New York sees it as a "no-go."

Will you be able to 'gift' cannabis or marijuana in the future?

Possibly. While the future of recreational use in New York State is still wholly undetermined, the only thing that is 100% correct is that NYS is still working on all of the ins and outs of retail recreational use.

