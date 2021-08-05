Over the decades, the Central Terminal, a former busy train station in Buffalo, New York, has earned the honor of being considered one of the city's most haunted places. According to The Buffalo News,

This iconic Buffalo building is considered one of the most haunted places in Western New York. The deserted train station is said to be haunted by those who have died in the terminal. Visitors have reported hearing disembodied voices and seeing shadowy figures.

The abandoned train station was featured during an episode of the SyFy Channel's show Ghost Hunters. Below is the trailer, but you can watch the full episode here.

The Central Terminal was built in 1929 and remained a busy station serving passengers for 50 years. It cost $15 million to construct. According to its website,

This Art Deco masterpiece was built to handle over 200 trains and 10,000 passengers daily, as well as 1,500 New York Central employees. The final passenger train departed the Buffalo Central Terminal in October 1979, 50 years after this national landmark opened its doors.

The ghost stories surrounding the Central Terminal originated from passengers and other people who died at the terminal. According to Only in Your State,

While most people who experience strange activity here claim to only see innocent orbs, the story behind them is quite eerie. During World War II many men of the war would never come back to claim their baggage, it is these men who are said to haunt the halls of the central terminal.

It's said that some of the soldiers who died during World War II were shipped back to the Central Terminal for their families to pick up at baggage claim. According to Buffalo Review, homeless people would often seek refuge in the Central Terminal during Buffalo's notoriously frigid winters and some of them would not make it out alive.

Mental Itch also notes that there are stories of ghosts who are waiting for trains that will never come to the station, which has been abandoned since 1980.

There's a story about a woman named Rose, who for some unknown reason dislikes men. Jessica Kelly spoke about her ghost hunting experience with Rose via Step Out Buffalo, saying,

After asking a few questions without response we the two men inched closer to the cabinets that stood in the corner of the room and asked, “Where are you, Rose?”. A clear response came through – a woman’s voice responded, “the corner”. One man knocked on the door and asked, “Would it be alright if we come in?” and a startlingly clear “NO!” came through, shooting a chill through my spine.

She also talked about her ghost hunting group trying to make contact with a young girl and a boy named Zachary.

Prior to COVID-19 there were official ghost tours at the Central Terminal.

You can check out an aerial view of the Central Terminal here.

WNY Woman Falls Through Central Terminal Roof While Ghost Hunting

A Western New York woman who was ghost hunting at the Central Terminal was injured after she fell through a roof. The 35-year-old woman from Kenmore, NY, did not have permission to look for apparitions inside the Central Terminal looking, according to WIVB Channel 4. She was there with a man when she fell between 15 and 20 feet. He was uninjured. Police received a call around 10:30 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center with multiple injuries. Neither she nor the man has been charged with trespassing or other charges at this time.

