Get Spooky at Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion; Enter To Win Tickets

It's the spooky season once again, and what's better to get into the Halloween spirit than going to a scary Haunted Mansion? Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion is definitely the place to be for frights and fun! They are open on the weekends starting October 1st all the way to Halloween day!

They have provided the Hudson Valley with 46 years of scary entertainment and have made this year the scariest one yet! Keep reading to find out how you can win a pair of tickets to this frightening event!

This year they are featuring two attractions, The Wicked Woods and Asylum. The Wicked Woods is an immersive experience that will have you step into a creepy Halloween world, combining theatrical storytelling, special effects, and lots of scares! The Asylum will be filled with creepy characters that will give you the scariest frights of the night!

thehauntedmansion.com thehauntedmansion.com loading...

Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion is the BEST place to get you into the Halloween spirit! You can purchase tickets now, but we're giving you a chance to WIN your way in!

Simply enter your name below and we will contact you if you're a winner!